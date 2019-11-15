Unlicensed electricians are trouble: Patel

Unlicensed electrical contractors are now colluding with licensed contractors, causing issues for Energy Fiji Limited.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says unlicensed electricians have wired homes by unethically obtaining signatures from licensed electricians.

Patel adds their work at times turns out to be substandard and poses more risks to consumers.

He has called on licensed contractors to stop playing a part in this illegal activity.

“If a licensed contractor is signing on behalf of an illegal contractor, obviously we are led to believe that the work has been done by this licensed contractor. Unless someone comes and tells us that no he just signed and there is another person who came and did the work.”

Patel says unlicensed electricians compromise the safety of building structure and its occupants.

“The people who know these people are registered, electrical contractors. They know who is taking business away from them and they need to come and report to us.”

He adds unlicensed electricians are nothing but trouble for those who use their services.