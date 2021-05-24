Unlicensed agents continue to be an issue

Bogus and unlicensed agents continue to be a concern for the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board.

Registrar Peni Komainavoka says unlicensed individuals are acting as real estate agents and advertising property owned by third parties.

These are properties both for sale and rentals.

Komainavoka says last year they received complaints where tertiary school students were scammed into paying a bond but they were not able to secure accommodation.

“Once we receive complaints from the general public, we forward them to the police force. We do verification and investigation internally before reporting the matter to relevant authorities”.

With the new academic year starting, REALB is urging students to be cautious.

Komainavoka says they are working with stakeholders and some cases are being investigated.

Several are already before the court.