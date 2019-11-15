University students should be vigilant: Shandil

The Consumer Council is investigating cases where University students claim were duped by unlicensed real estate agents.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the students collectively paid $3600 as a deposit to the individual in question but were not provided housing as promised.

Shandil says the students leave their families to pursue education and the last thing they need is to be scammed and lose money that was meant for placing a roof over their heads.

“It’s not only regionals students, but we can also say local students because they are leaving their homes to come and educate themselves in different cities and towns. What they actually should do is that if they are engaging a third party which is agents or caretakers they should always cross-check with REALB.”

Shandil says University students should be vigilant while dealing with individuals claiming to be real estate agents or property caretakers.

She adds students should always demand receipts while making any payments and it is also vital that students meet the landlord in person before placing a deposit.