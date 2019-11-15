University student traumatized by mugging incident

The University of the South Pacific student who was recently mugged in Raiwai, Suva says she now feels insecure following the tragic incident.

Wishing to remain unanimous, she says this is the first time she encountered such an event since moving to Suva for studies.

The victim was manhandled by three men along Kia street while returning home from Suva earlier in the week.

Article continues after advertisement

“This point in time I’m really feeling insecure so that particular incident has actually traumatized me.”

The University student says police were able to recover the stolen items which include her bag and laptop while her phone is yet to be recovered.