University receives timely donation from US government

The University of Fiji has had to stretch its funds to make ends meet during these unprecedented times.

Acting Vice-chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem highlighted this while receiving medical textbooks from United States Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella.

Professor Shameem says as a privately funded university they have faced major challenges and are trying to be more resilient.

“Textbooks these days are very expensive and we can hardly afford to buy them for the library, your gift is particularly welcomed you may be aware your excellency that our university is small and mostly privately funded and it often finds itself having to really stretch to make ends meet”

She says educational aid is more than welcome.

“We have struggled this year but we have survived and have even aimed higher in 2021 based on these values, given your background and information we know that you are familiar with such a focus and would understand our determination”

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella commended the school for holding the fort during these difficult times.

“I’m an alumnus of a privately funded college so I know the unique sacrifices but the great work that goes on here goes unheard so really this just ordinance the great work of your teachers and your leadership”

The textbooks will be used by students of Umanand Prasad School of Medicine.