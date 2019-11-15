University of Fiji close operations at Samabula Campus

The University of Fiji Samabula Campus in Suva is closed until further notice.

The University management says they will revisit the decision for re-opening based on government advisories.

While some classes will be covered through online learning and teaching from 30th March, others will be covered during the Semester 1 break from 23rd to 27th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Students and staff of both are requested to adhere to the precautionary measures highlighted by the Fijian Government.