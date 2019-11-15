News
University of Fiji close operations at Samabula Campus
March 23, 2020 6:31 am
The University of Fiji Samabula Campus in Suva is closed until further notice. [Source: russandwenfijimission]
The University management says they will revisit the decision for re-opening based on government advisories.
While some classes will be covered through online learning and teaching from 30th March, others will be covered during the Semester 1 break from 23rd to 27th of this month.
Students and staff of both are requested to adhere to the precautionary measures highlighted by the Fijian Government.