University of Fiji appoints new VC

The University of Fiji Council has appointed Professor Shaista Shameem as the new Vice-Chancellor.

This appointment comes in effect from tomorrow.

Professor Shameem was selected by the Joint Committee of the Council and the Senate out of 77 applicants from local and international academia.

She holds a double PhD’s and has a wide-ranging experience in a variety of professional engagements in Fiji including that of the Ombudsman and Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission from 2007-09.

Prior to being appointed as an Ombudsman, she served the Human Rights Commission as its Director.