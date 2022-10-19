Universities need qualified educators: Dr Kishore

[Photo: Fiji National Univerity / Web ]

Some local universities have raised concerns with the Fiji Higher Education Commission on the quality of lecturers and tutors.

This was highlighted by Commission Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore when Public Accounts Committee Chair, Alvick Maharaj raised the issue of some universities hiring underqualified lecturers and tutors.

“What about the tutors and the lecturers? Nowadays we have seen people who actually graduate and they become lecturers. A degree holder teaching degree students.”

Doctor Kishore says they are now ensuring that proper recruitment processes are followed.

Giving his submission on the Fiji Higher Education Commission 2018 Audited Accounts, Doctor Rohit Kishore clarified the level of qualification needed to become lecturers and tutors.

“According to the Act, if you are a degree holder you cannot teach a degree program. You should be one above. So, you must have a Masters to teach a degree, and you must have a PHD to teach a masters, and so on so forth.”

In terms of the hiring of University staff, Doctor Kishore says the current legislation prohibits them from having a say.

He says the legislation is under review.