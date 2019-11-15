Universities adapt to online learning

Online classes have not been easy to adapt to for many tertiary students and teachers.

The teaching and learning process has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and most universities have opted for online learning to prevent deferrals in lessons.

However, this has been a challenge for some and universities have put lenient measures on online classes to make learning easier.

University of Fiji Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says online learning is new for students and teachers.

“Online classes has always been a challenge in the past because there is no face to face interaction where students and lecturers can meet each other physically in the classroom and its always been part of the social expects of learning and education on the other hand we are not living in normal times, so we really have to consider how best we can deliver the same, knowledge, same content through the language of the computer and devices which people may or may not be familiar with.”

Fiji National University acting Vice-Chancellor James Pounder shared the same sentiments.

“Learning is a major issue we’ve done our best as possible to ensure all faculties, with the lecturers and the students are getting the much support we can give them”

The University of the South Pacific says these are temporary measures and it looks forward to resuming face-to-face classes as soon as social distancing requirements are relaxed.

Universities are hoping to re-open from semester two.






















