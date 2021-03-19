Unity reflected through Holi celebration: Akbar

Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and the recent disasters, Fijians have shown a high level of resilience and cooperation.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar emphasized this during Holi Celebrations at the Ministry’s Headquarters today.

Akbar says Holi, like other festivals, is enjoyed by many Fijians, irrespective of their ethnic or cultural backgrounds.

She says the unity is reflected during celebrations, with colors and sharing of sweets.

“Celebrations like these allow us to sit back, think and reflect on how you become a better person the next day so this Holi please think about why Hindus burn Holika. Holika represented evil being so they burnt it, let it go and next day you probably wake up and become a better person with positive thoughts.”

The Ministry will continue to promote cultural and religious activities in schools to help build a generation that understands and respects other cultures.

Akbar adds the Ministry has allowed schools managed by Hindu Faith-Based Organizations to close on Monday to observe this festival.

Holi is a popular Hindu festival, also known as the “festival of love”, the “festival of colors”, and the “festival of spring”.