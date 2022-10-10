Unity is strength: Bainimarama

Facebook

As we celebrate 52 years of independence, we must remember that our strength lies in our unity, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

A Fiji Day message posted on the Fijian government’s page stated that our journey has not been easy, but there is nothing we cannot overcome when we stand together.

It also highlighted that Fijians had overcome many challenges brought on by climate-induced disasters like Winston and a once-in-a-century global pandemic – showing the world the true strength of the resilient Fijian spirit.

Fiji is transformed, inclusive, and united – a nation that believes in the strength that lies in our diversity and uniqueness.

As you celebrate Fiji Day with your loved ones today, the government is encouraging Fijians to be proud of what we have achieved together as a nation.