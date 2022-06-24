Unity Fiji representative referred to FICAC

The Supervisor of Elections has today referred Ratu Jope Naucabalavu, a representative of Unity Fiji, to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for a probable breach of Section 114 (1) of the Electoral Act.

Mohammed Saneem says he received a complaint from a member of the public highlighting a Facebook post in which the representative of Unity Fiji agreed to sponsor a set of rugby uniforms in return for a pledge of support to Unity Fiji by a rugby club.

Section 114(1) of the Electoral Act states that during the campaign period, it shall be unlawful for political parties, candidates, and their representatives, either personally or through other persons, to give or offer to any citizen money, gifts, material goods of any value (except for campaign material) or services free of charge.

It also says that it is unlawful to sell goods or services to persons at a preferential price or to promise to provide any monetary fund, gift, material goods, or services of any value for the purpose of gaining or influencing votes.