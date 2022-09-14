Unity exists in the RFMF: Seruiratu

There is no disunity in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Minister for Defence, National Security, and Policing Inia Seruiratu made the comments in response to questions raised by FBC News on how the RFMF’s Official Facebook Page was allegedly hacked in July this year.

The post on the RFMF’s social media page stated that Fijians need to register and vote in the upcoming General Election.

The post also stated that people must vote or register “without fear of intimidation for whenever they feel is the right person to lead your next government.”

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai had said that their page was hacked.

Seruiratu described the incident as unfortunate but he stressed that the RFMF and the Fiji Police Force are working together to ensure the safety of all Fijians.

“Let me assure every Fijian that we are working on your security and there is unity of purpose in all ranks of the RFMF and Fiji Police Force as well and we will ensure that those who bring this instability through the mechanisms of the law will be brought to justice.”

Seruiratu adds that the RFMF and the Fiji Police will work to ensure transparent, credible, and free elections.

He adds this is necessary so that Fiji continues with the progress that the government achieved over the years through the 2013 Constitution.