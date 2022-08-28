United States to increase support for Fiji

Daniel Greenland (from left), Yogesh Karan. [Photo: Supplied]

The United States has pledged strengthened support for the Fijian government’s efforts to advance issues of importance to Fiji and the region.

Deputy Director, Office of East Asia, United States Treasury’s Office of International Affairs, Daniel Greenland and the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan, met earlier this week.

During their visit to Fiji this week, the delegation from the United States Department of the Treasury capitalized on the opportunity to enhance support for Fiji in the areas of climate adaptation, economic resilience, trade and investment, among others.

PS Karan thanked the United States for renewing its commitment to Fiji and the region.

He also extended the government’s appreciation to the United States for re-engaging with the region, including the recent announcements made by the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in July this year.

He emphasised that Fiji will work closely with the United States to seek a positive climate finance outcome at COP27 and urged the countries to commit to implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact in the lead-up to COP27 in Egypt.

Deputy Director, Office of East Asia, United States Treasury’s Office of International Affairs Daniel Greenland also extended his appreciation to PS Karan for the discussions they had on advancing mutual areas of cooperation between Fiji and the United States.