United States Embassy launches Youth Council

The Embassy of the United States in Fiji has established an Embassy Youth Council to promote and power youth of the five countries it covers.

Members of the Youth Council are a diverse group that will work in collaboration progressing our aspiring leaders in Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

Ambassador Joseph Cella says members of this inaugural council will assist in guiding broad outreach programs and promote leadership skills.

He adds they will find innovative and appropriate solutions to youth challenges, strengthen youth leadership, as well as amplify youth voices.

As part of the launch, Cella and the newly-inducted Youth Council members planted a dedicatory tree on the Embassy grounds to mark the beginnings of the Youth Council and to symbolize the growing relationships that will stem from this Embassy Youth Council.