United Pacific to address climate change

United Kingdom COP 26 President Alok Sharma says the climate change concerns of the Pacific Island region are not just words on a page.

He made the remarks during his virtual opening address at the Pacific Climate Dialogue with civil society organization representatives attending in-person and virtually.

Sharma says the region needs to come together as one in voicing their concerns to world leaders.

“Particularly at this point, about having a consistent negotiating position. I think that brings an enormous amount of respect around the world whereas a group, you’re able to say what matters and I think that resonates with people around the world as well.”

Sharma says he will continue to listen to the plea of the Pacific Island nations and in the development of mitigation and adaptation ahead of the COP 27 meeting later this year.

He adds that the 1.5° climate target set during in the Paris Agreement in 2015 is within reach and the onus is on world leaders to keep to their pledges.

The dialogue is an opportunity for CSO’s to raise their concerns with the UK COP 26 President ahead of the next climate change conference (COP 27), which will be held in Sharm El-Sheik in Egypt on from November 7th to the 11th, 2022.