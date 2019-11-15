Home

News

United Nations to host Community Day for Nadi residents

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 26, 2020 3:17 pm

To increase awareness and service delivery, the United Nations Fiji has planned a Community Day in Nadi.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says as a region hit the hardest by the impacts of COVID-19, they plan to provide services, awareness, and advocacy to people of Nadi who have been affected.

Samarasinha says the two-day event will offer support to redundant workers affected by COVID-19 via business development services and skills development.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve started thinking about how to bring to some sort of enclosure this year-long series of events to mark the 75th anniversary we thought it’s quite appropriate that we focus on the region that’s hardest hit by COVID 19 in Fiji and I myself have been to a number of villages and settlement.”

The UN Resident Coordinator says they are working in partnership with the government of Fiji and its various ministries.

“The socio-economic impacts have been devastating and in particular our western side, Nadi has been severely affected this community day that you have planned was well thought and I thank you for that.”

The two-day event will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on the 11th and 12th of December.

