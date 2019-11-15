United Blind Persons of Fiji to assist people living with disabilities

The COVID-19 Pandemic has not spared any Fijian as people living with disabilities are also losing their jobs.The United blind person’s of Fiji and National Disability Awards committee has identified close to 150 families who are in dire need of assistance and several corporate bodies have come forward to assist these families.

While many businesses have suffered losses during this pandemic, Digicel Fiji has come forward to help out these families with necessities such as groceries and other essentials, Aseleo Care has also come forward with donations of diapers and other sanitary products.

While handing over the donation packs, Digicel Fiji CEO Fareed Mohammed said they are not here to tell other corporate bodies on how things are done or what should be done, but as Fijians, we should always be available to lend a helping hand in times of need.

The United Blind Persons of Fiji’s Marketing Consultant and the Chairperson for the National Disability Awards & Expo, Rajnel Prasad says they will be collecting all items till Sunday.

Prasad says they will then venture to deliver these items to the needy families around Viti Levu on Monday and Tuesday.

He says they have been provided with a vehicle by GoEasy Rentals to transport the team who will be delivering these donations and they have also been provided accommodation to ensure these families receive the much-needed assistance seamlessly.