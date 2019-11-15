Home

News

Union members take ATS to court 

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 29, 2020 4:52 pm
The Air Terminal Services has been taken to court by the union representing those that were laid off recently.[ Source: ATS]

The Air Terminal Services has been taken to court by the union members after the recent terminations.

Union lawyer Niven Padarath says they presented the matter in court last week.

Padarath says they are challenging the unfair dismissal made by ATS regarding the 285 workers.

The ATS in a statement two weeks ago said they had to lay off workers due to the impacts of COVID-19 on its business.

The next court date for the matter is scheduled for July 1st in Lautoka.

