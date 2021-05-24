Uniformity in protocols important: Koya

There needs to be uniformity on COVID safe protocols among major tourism partners once international travel resumes.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says industry stakeholders are working closely behind the scene in nailing down the finer details for the entry pathway.

Koya says all protocols are clearly thought out, and there are constant discussions with the overseas counterparts.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not just at one level, they need to know the pathway that we have created. We need to ensure that if they come here, one of the most important things is doing the quarantine, to quarantine if we go there. It is not just about them coming here. It is also about our business travelers that need to go there. What happens when we come back? There are categories of things.”

Koya says Fiji is also on a good footing in terms of our vaccination coverage.

“We’ve had a vaccination program that is accepted worldwide. The vaccinations that we use are accepted worldwide. And for us in terms of Tourism Australia, New Zealand and the USA etc. All recognize our vaccination. But again it is work in progress at a very good speed.”

The Minister has revealed that some of the resorts are already fully booked out for the Christmas period and beyond.

It’s not only the tourists who are looking forward to returning to our shores, but there are many relatives and friends who are eager to re-unite with their loved ones during this festive season.