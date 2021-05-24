Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|
Full Coverage

News

Uniformity in protocols important: Koya

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 5:00 am
There needs to be uniformity on COVID safe protocols among major tourism partners once international travel resumes.

There needs to be uniformity on COVID safe protocols among major tourism partners once international travel resumes.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says industry stakeholders are working closely behind the scene in nailing down the finer details for the entry pathway.

Koya says all protocols are clearly thought out, and there are constant discussions with the overseas counterparts.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not just at one level, they need to know the pathway that we have created. We need to ensure that if they come here, one of the most important things is doing the quarantine, to quarantine if we go there. It is not just about them coming here. It is also about our business travelers that need to go there. What happens when we come back? There are categories of things.”

Koya says Fiji is also on a good footing in terms of our vaccination coverage.

“We’ve had a vaccination program that is accepted worldwide. The vaccinations that we use are accepted worldwide. And for us in terms of  Tourism Australia, New Zealand and the USA etc. All recognize our vaccination. But again it is work in progress at a very good speed.”

The Minister has revealed that some of the resorts are already fully booked out for the Christmas period and beyond.

It’s not only the tourists who are looking forward to returning to our shores, but there are many relatives and friends who are eager to re-unite with their loved ones during this festive season.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.