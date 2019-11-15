UniFiji VC refutes reports about retirement age policy

The University of Fiji’s Vice Chancellor Professor Sushila Chang today rubbished reports in a newspaper.

A local daily had reported about plans the University had to introduce a retirement age policy.

The move would see a number of senior professors retiring as a majority of them are above 65 years of age.

However in a press conference at the Saweni Campus today, Professor Chang refuted the report.

She stated that in fact the retirement age policy was brought up during a staff policy consultation meeting in November last year.

“It’s the whole policy the whole staff policy which is about 28 policies we have and we are reviewing all of them and it’s not about retirement in fact we don’t have a policy on retirement it was a suggestion by the staff to look into it and since we are reviewing it lets look at what we don’t have and if we really need it.”

Professor Chang adds that she doesn’t know what the kerfuffle was about as it was just a discussion by staff during a consultation.