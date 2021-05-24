Home

UniFiji receives books

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 4, 2021 5:35 am
[Source: Uni Fiji]

The University of Fiji recently received books from the Asia Foundation in cooperation with the United States Embassy in Suva.

These books were donated under the Foundation’s “Books for Asia” Program and consist of 56 medical and 31 non-medical publications.

It adds to the University Library’s ever-increasing volumes of research and learning and teaching resources.

The Dean of Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Professor Fred Merchant says during this era of electronic data records, books and hard data remain a solid foundation for storing and sharing the philosophy of scientific enterprise.

