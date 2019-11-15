UniFiji offers human rights courses

The impact of COVID-19 on Human Rights has prompted the University of Fiji to offer Public International and Human Rights Law as a result of the high demand from students.

The course will allow students to learn Human Rights Law in the domestic context and ensure people’s rights are not exploited during this pandemic.

While launching the Course in conjunction with the World Human Rights Day, Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj says the program will also address inequalities in societies and structural violence.

Raj also highlighted the importance of the course in addressing violence against women and children, and the rights of Fijian to be free from inhumane and degrading treatment by law enforcement.

Course Coordinator Dr Shaista Shameem says they’ve recognized that the pandemic has also affected the relationship between human rights and freedom.

Dr Shameem says concerns were raised by students on the right to education being limited by public health.

The course will also equip students to champion human rights not only in the domestic context of the law but also in Public International Law.