Unidentified man admitted in hospital, police call for assistance

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Totogo Police are requesting for assistance in identifying a man who is admitted in critical condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Suva.

According to Police, the man was found motionless in front of a Suva nightclub on Sunday morning.

The man has several tattoos on his arms, legs and knees.

Photos of the tattoos have been released on the Fiji Police Force’s Facebook page in the hope that someone will come forward and help in identifying the victim.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Totogo Crime Officer on 9905 373.