Unidentified body found in Suva

Police are requesting assistance in identifying a body found in Suva yesterday.

An early morning commuter using a shortcut track next to Ellery Street discovered the deceased and alerted security officers of Energy Fiji Limited who then called police.

The deceased is believed to be between 20 to 35 years and was only wearing ¾ trousers.

Article continues after advertisement

Initial information gathered indicates he is a former patient of St Giles Hospital.

Police need the next of kin to come forward and identify the victim before a post mortem can be conducted.