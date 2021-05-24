Home

UNICEF's partnership critical says PM

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 4:43 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked UNICEF for the swift assistance in the procurement and delivery of vaccines to the Pacific.

This was made possible through the COVAX Facility.

UNICEF has also supported Fiji and the Pacific in the development of COVID-19 vaccine training materials and the training of health workers.

Bainimarama says the ongoing partnership between Fiji and UNICEF is even more critical now as the region comes together to respond to the multi-dimensional impacts of COVID-19 and other global challenges.

The Prime Minister made the comments during a courtesy call from the newly appointed UNICEF Representative for Pacific Island Countries, Jonathan Veitch this morning.

Veitch assured that UNICEF stands ready to further support the Fijian Government’s leadership in its ongoing response plans for COVID-19.

He adds with the successful vaccination rate and campaigns on how to be safe and protected, no effort should be spared to reopen schools safely.

Veitch says schools are critical for children’s learning, safety, health, and well-being.

He thanked the government for putting education and reopening schools at the top of the COVID-19 recovery agenda.

To date, Fiji has received a total of 309,280 doses of vaccine via COVAX, including 100 per cent of their allocated doses to cover 20 per cent of the population.

UNICEF is working closely with the Ministries and other partners, including development partners and civil society organizations, to ensure the protection and safety of children, their families, and communities.

