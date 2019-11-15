UNICEF worried about COVID-19 impact

The impacts of COVID-19 on children extends far beyond the sphere of physical health.

The latest report by the United Nations reveals the pandemic is having profound effects on children’s mental health, social development, safety, privacy, economic security and beyond.

It also shows the impact of the global crisis for some children will be lifelong.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett says majority of children have been spared from its direct health effects but the crisis is affecting their well-being

“There are unseen issues. Issues of mental health or psycho-social health. When you see day after day images on TV. We see family members getting sick. There’s a mental toll here. There is a toll of anxiety, sadness, and lack of hope.”

Yett says the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be most damaging for those children in already disadvantaged or vulnerable situations.

“Sometimes there is a false impression that children are safe. We know they are not safe. We know children can also get sick and children can get vulnerable. We also know that children can spread it to their family members.”

He says many countries are in lockdown and with restrictions in place – it might represent a source of security for some children but for a minority, it’s the opposite.

“We know from experience that domestic violence increases in periods of stress and COVID-19 is no different. We have already seen a very sharp increase calls to the crisis lines.”

He says the economic impact of COVID-19 on Fiji has been devastating and it will affect future generations.

“We need to make sure children have the necessary training to find jobs and that we look to the future. Not just the medium impact but we look to the future. We continue to ensure that children have the critical thinking skills and resilience to move forward.”

The UN Report shows the pandemic is potentially catastrophic for many children around the world. Its impact risks unravelling global progress across several of the Sustainable Development Goals for children, putting already ambitious targets out of sight.