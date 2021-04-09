UNICEF to ship second COVID-19 jabs soon

UNICEF will first supply the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine to all pacific island countries before the second batch is shipped to Fiji.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett says the second batch will take months to arrive depending on the completion of the shipments to island countries in the region.

Yett says it’s also crucial for every Fijian who is eligible to take up the jab.

“There is no specific date but I can tell you that additional supplies will be coming, first we need to make sure that all the countries in the Pacific get their vaccines that is happening now, so that is happening now, so I would expect in months we will get additional supplies here in Fiji but they will come.”

Yett says the negative effects of the vaccine are extremely rare and the benefit of the vaccine is crucial especially if the borders will open.

He says they are also working with the Health Ministry to monitor Fijians after getting vaccinated for any side effects.