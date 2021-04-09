Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

UNICEF to ship second COVID-19 jabs soon

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 13, 2021 12:54 pm
[Source: UNICEF]

UNICEF will first supply the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine to all pacific island countries before the second batch is shipped to Fiji.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Sheldon Yett says the second batch will take months to arrive depending on the completion of the shipments to island countries in the region.

Yett says it’s also crucial for every Fijian who is eligible to take up the jab.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is no specific date but I can tell you that additional supplies will be coming, first we need to make sure that all the countries in the Pacific get their vaccines that is happening now, so that is happening now, so I would expect in months we will get additional supplies here in Fiji but they will come.”

Yett says the negative effects of the vaccine are extremely rare and the benefit of the vaccine is crucial especially if the borders will open.

He says they are also working with the Health Ministry to monitor Fijians after getting vaccinated for any side effects.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.