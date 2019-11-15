2021 marks UNICEF's 75th anniversary

The United Nations Children’s Fund marks its 75th anniversary of protecting children this year.

Over the course of the year, UNICEF and its partners will be commemorating the anniversary with events and announcements celebrating three-quarters of a century of protecting children from natural disasters, disease, and exclusion, and championing their right to survival, health, and education.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett says this will be a critical year for children, but UNICEF’s three-quarters of a century of helping children around the world are a testament to what they can accomplish.

As the Pacific faces challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the two devastating cyclones, economic slowdown, rising poverty, and inequality, Yett says the need for UNICEF’s partnership is as great as ever.