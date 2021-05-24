UNICEF supports healthcare workers with 1,400 COVID-19 test kits

UNICEF has handed over 1,400 antigen detection rapid diagnostic test (Ag-RDT) kits for COVID-19 to the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services to boost the Ministry’s testing capacity for the virus.

These kits, which will be able to cover 35,000 COVID-19 tests is part of UNICEF’s ongoing support to the Fijian Government in its efforts to manage the risk associated with COVID-19.

In accepting the donation, Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete acknowledged the timely support provided by UNICEF as Fiji tackled the third wave of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Waqainabete says these essential items will assist the Ministry in providing timely and effective care to our communities during this wave of COVID-19 disease.

He says with the presence of the new Omicron variant in Fiji and the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Ag-RDT tests will help in the early detection of cases and enable a quick and measured response to protect the most vulnerable in the community.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch says these COVID-19 test kits will enable frontline healthcare workers to test vulnerable people with a simple yet accurate test.

UNICEF will continue to work with all Pacific Governments to help prevent the spread of the virus among communities, as well as support the vital procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility.