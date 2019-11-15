Uni Fiji explores alternatives for renewable energy

The University of Fiji is exploring alternative sources of energy for their Saweni Campus in Lautoka by moving to solar energy.

This was discussed during the institution’s Council meeting last weekend.

The owners of the University, the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, pledged a start-up contribution of $10,000 towards the project.

During the meeting, the council also made a Disaster Management Policy and is looking at improving the technological services provided by the institution.

The Council was also given an update by the University Senate stating their online learning program and technical modes of learning were successful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University council has also come up with ideas on how to meet its remaining Strategic Plan 2017-2020 goals and objectives.