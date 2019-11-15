Unfortunate for NFP Leader to politicize matter: Saneem

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem says it is unfortunate that the National Federation Party Leader has chosen to politicize the matter whereby he has been referred to FICAC.

Saneem yesterday referred Professor Biman Prasad to FICAC in relation to the donations made by Prasad to the NFP in 2016 and 2017 which exceeded the maximum amount allowed by law for any person in a year.

According to Saneem, based on the information provided by Prasad and the NFP, the total donation ascertained so far amounts to $28, 252.

The Registrar says while Prasad has made some self-incriminating remarks in his statement since a complaint has been made and he shall leave this matter for FICAC.

Saneem adds Professor Prasad has also confirmed that NFP had not disclosed his donations until the Registrar began verification process.

In a press conference yesterday afternoon, the Registrar also revealed that he was pressured by NFP Leader’s legal counsel not to release any statement in relation to him being referred to FICAC.

Saneem adds there was an attempt to influence the Registrar from carrying out his responsibilities.

Saneem says the conduct of solicitors AK Singh lawyers engaged by Professor Prasad is questionable.

He highlighted that the notification to Professor Prasad was not to seek any responses but to merely notify him of the findings of the Registrar and the necessary actions taken by them thereafter.

Meanwhile, late yesterday afternoon, Professor Biman Prasad in a statement said the NFP’s Parliamentarians refused to accept increase in parliamentary allowances and this was given to the NFP Relief and Welfare Fund.

Prasad says they also asked the Parliament Secretariat to divert a portion of their salaries to the Fund’s bank account.

The NFP Leader says in 2016 $2,352 came to that account from his salary.

In 2017 the amount was $18,816.

He says Prem Singh also contributed to the account from his salary and allowances.

According to Prasad, the Fund made donations exceeding $27,000 between 2016 and 2017, purely from the contributions of salaries and allowances.

He says the Parliament Secretariat did not process any payments into that fund until the end of 2016.

According to Prasad people needed support immediately so he advanced personal funds – and NFP also agreed to advance party funds –for the purpose of the Relief and Welfare Fund, to be reconciled later.