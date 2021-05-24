Home

News

Unexploded ordnance safely denoted in Namosi

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 14, 2022 4:15 pm
Villagers of Veivatuloa in Namosi can now breathe a sigh of relief after a World War II unexploded ordnance found in the area has finally been safely detonated.

Assistant Roko Tui Namosi, Sairusi Qaranivalu says the safe detonation of the explosive by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces experts was something the people of Veivatuloa have been waiting for due to the risks it posed to them.

Qaranivalu says the explosive has been a cause of anxiety to the people living near the area.

He says the people of Veivatuloa requested through the Bose ni Tikina and Bose ni Yasana for the safe detonation of the explosive, and now they are finally at ease knowing that their safety is secured.

Veivatuloa Village Headman, Leone Nairuwai says according to stories passed down from their elders, there were two bombs that were dropped by an American fighter plane during World War II after the pilot was shot.

Nairuwai says one of the fighter plane bombs was dropped in the ocean and was never found while the second was found along the coast of Veivatuloa near Togoru.

In 2004, villagers of Naivucini in Naitasiri found the plane’s wreckage and the remains of the fighter pilot was returned to his homeland 64 years after he disappeared.

 

