UNESCAP ready for further support

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific is ready to further support the Fijian Government in its unprecedented efforts to advance national development.

It is also ready to assist in promoting regional cooperation in post-COVID-19 recovery plans and strategies.

This was conveyed during the Head of ESCAP Sub-regional Office for the Pacific, Andie Fong Toy’s courtesy call to the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan.

Karan thanked UNESCAP for assisting Fiji’s economic recovery efforts from COVID-19 pandemic, climate adaptation and oceans management, amongst others.

He welcomed UNESCAP’s commitment to support Fiji in green climate funding accessibility, green sustainable transport initiatives, women entrepreneurship programs, amongst other areas of cooperation.

He says the newly launched “2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent” which is now Fiji’s North Star, outlines priorities that UNESCAP and other development partners can use as a guide to work with Fiji.

In response, Toy commended the Government’s active participation in ESCAP sub-regional and regional activities and platforms, and its strong leadership at global fora in advancing shared aspirations and common development goals.

She also acknowledged the Government for its continued engagement in the Asia-Pacific region and support extended to the Regional Commission over the years.