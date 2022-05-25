Unemployment assistance application opens

The application for the one-off unemployment assistance of $100 to Fijians in Vanua Levu opens tomorrow.

The Fijian government had set aside $13 million in the 2022 Revised National Budget for this exercise.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says consideration will be given to those whose income has not been affected during the COVID-19 pandemic or has received other forms of assistance will not be eligible.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the application process takes less than three minutes once all the required information is available.

“It is important that the individuals applying for this assistance gather all the required information before dialling *161# because it’s quite easy once you’ve got all the information. Incomplete submissions or submissions containing incorrect information will not be considered.”

The application will close on May 31st.