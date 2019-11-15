Unemployment could trigger an increase in drug abuse

Massive community awareness is important to help educate the public about the harmful effects of drug addiction.

The Ministry of Defence believes the unemployment impacts because of the COVID-19 pandemic will trigger an increase in drug trade particularly for those looking to earn a quick income.

It says resorting to the sale of hard drugs such as methamphetamine and other illegal substances will be the peoples’ only relief hence the need for community engagement and ‘Talanoa’.

Article continues after advertisement

In the lead up to tomorrow’s UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event, the Ministry with the assistance from the Fiji Police Drugs Unit, the Substance Abuse Advisory Council, Drug-Free World Fiji, and Youth Empire volunteer group in Lautoka organized extensive awareness campaign this week.

They covered the District of Vuda and Vitogo including informal settlements and communities within the two Districts.

The intention of the outreach was to raise awareness of the harmful effects of hard drugs based on the information received on the prevalence of such drugs in Lautoka.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

The abuse of drugs is becoming a worldwide public health issue especially meth and has found its way into Pacific Island nations, including Fiji.

In addition, St. Giles Hospital, for instance, has reported an increase in the number of patients suffering from mental illnesses due to drug abuse.