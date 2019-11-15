Undying hope and resilience our pillar of strength: PM

Fiji’s undying sense of hope and resilience has gotten us through many obstacles in the past five decades making us the hub of the Pacific post-independence.

Recalling Fiji’s Independence in 1970, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the fear of the unknown and the idea of forming a new independent country at the time was overcome when Fiji raised its flag signifying hope for all Fijians.

Bainimarama says independence was the first great leap towards the many challenges that we had to face over the years and is a process of building a great nation.

“Still we can take comfort in these things that drive us. The resilience and unity of our people, our togetherness and our eternal flame of hope. Again, the future is uncertain. We know if we work hard, if we stand together and look out for one another we will press through this crisis onto better days and we will be stronger for having endured it.”

Addressing the Ministry of I-taukei Affairs Fiji Day celebration in Suva this morning, Bainimarama says our resilience, sacrifice and strength in one another is what binds Fijians together.

“As we come together to celebrate a half-century later, Fiji like nations around the world is left dealing with the economic fallout of a global pandemic.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the hard work of all Fijians who have made Fiji the nation it is today.

Fiji will be marking its 50th year of independence tomorrow at Albert Park and other celebrations will also take place around the country.