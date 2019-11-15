Understanding the Fiji Regiment history is vital: Konrote

President and Commander in Chief Major General Ret’d Jioji Konrote is urging military personnel to better understand their history.

Particularly that of Fiji‘s peacekeeping duties and 1st Battalion of the Fiji Infantry Regiment.

Konrote says the Republic of the Fiji Military Force has created history in the battlefield and being branded as good jungle fighters.

He adds this is evident with the Victoria Cross award that was given to the late Corporal Sefanaia Sukanaivalu who was one Fiji’s brave military personnel.

“Our journey about the 1st Battalion of the Fiji Infantry Regiment. And this is for the benefit of our members of the RFMF. I’m not too sure about how much you know about the history of our regiment.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian President was bestowed the position as the Honourary Colonel 1st Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment at the State House in Suva yesterday.

His new position will play a significant role in supporting the regiment and those in authority particularly in addressing issues in the force.