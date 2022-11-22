Understanding post-pandemic resilience vital: Elias

It is important to understand how the business world has changed after the pandemic.

Fiji National University Dean, Professor Arun Elias says this will be the focus of the inaugural Conference on Business, Hospitality and Tourism in Namaka, Nadi this week.

Elias says the two-day conference is centred on the theme of “Post-Pandemic Resilience: A Sustainable Approach” and will benefit both local and international participants.

“COVID-19 has taught us a lot of lessons. One of the things is disruptions. It has disrupted us in many ways, politically, economically, and environmentally, there were a lot of disruptions but how can we be resilient? The concept of resilience. What do we mean by resilience, the concept of resilience in the South Pacific? What do we mean by resilience in Fiji?”

Elias adds the move towards post-pandemic resilience is now threatened by geopolitical issues leading to wars and emerging impacts of climate change.

He says the conference will be held on Friday and Saturday at FNU Namaka campus and will include over 200 participants.

Guest speakers include academics from leading universities in Australia, Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor, Ariff Ali, Women in Business President, Dr Nur Bano Ali and aspiring entrepreneur, Eileen Sankaracharya.