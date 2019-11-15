Fijian made products popular in the US

There’s a hunger in the United States for Fijian-made and grown products and likewise a hunger here in Fiji for American-made products.

This was highlighted by US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella during a series of talks between buyers, sellers, and government regulators on how we can increase this trade in goods.

Cella believes this will ultimately result in more choices, lower prices, and more jobs for Fijians and Americans.

Exporters trading in coffee, kava, cocoa, ginger, coconut, turmeric, and fruit attended the Import-Export Workshop.

Representatives from Fiji’s dynamic export sector were able to speak with potential buyers in the United States to learn what Americans want in Fijian goods and how to effectively market to them.

They also heard from officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates imported food items, on how to meet U.S. standards.

He says the FDA requirements initially intimidated some of the attendees, but after the session learned where to find the information they need to expand their business to the U.S. market.