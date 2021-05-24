Home

Understand plight of bus operators: Abraham

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 29, 2022 4:37 pm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will consider all elements before making an announcement regarding a bus fare increase.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says while increasing the bus fare was never a popular decision, the public needs to understand the plight of bus operators around the country who are struggling to function in light of rising costs of expenses.

“Our bus companies are all Fijian businesses, family-owned companies, which in turn employ quite a lot of people. When we look at the regulatory mechanism, one needs to ask four questions. You address the issue of affordability, availability, reliability and sustainability.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says FCCC is in the final stages of assessing the cost components before an announcement on bus fares is made next month.

The last bus fare increase was in 2020.

