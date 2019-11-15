Uncertainty over path of low pressure system: Fiji Met

The Fiji Meteorological Office is still monitoring a broad low-pressure system located to the far North of Fiji.

As of this morning, the weather office says there is still uncertainty on its track and it’s still too early to give the exact path of the low pressure system.

This low pressure is expected to develop while still to the far North of Fiji and move towards the group by Friday.

Currently, one projected track is that it will move over Vanua Levu the others are tracking it just to the West of Viti Levu.

Fine weather has been forecast for Christmas day tomorrow, but may deteriorate towards the weekend.

The forecast is that Rotuma could expect heavy rain and strong winds as early as Boxing Day.

Fiji Met says as the system moves closer to us, we should expect damaging to destructive force winds and heavy rain which may lead to flooding.

Storm surges could also be expected along the coast.

Members of the public are advised to remain alert and vigilant.