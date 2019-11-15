Home

News

Uncertainty of COVID-19 playing havoc with Fijian economy

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 1, 2020 7:14 am

The uncertainty of the deadly COVID-19 virus gives a vague picture of Fiji’s short-term outlook says the World Bank.

With Fiji already having five confirmed cases, there is no time frame as yet on how long the disease will continue.

Due to this, the Fijian economy is expected to contract in 2020 but return to trend from 2021 onwards.

The World Bank in its latest report is forecasting a growth strengthening to around three percent in 2021–2022 if the COVID-19 crisis is contained.

It says this will allow the global environment to improve and tourism to remain robust, and assuming public investment increases and the private sector gains momentum.

Furthermore, it is anticipated the modest outlook for import growth and an uptick in tourism and remittance inflows should keep international reserves at comfortable levels.

It says this should keep the current account balance below five percent of GDP over the medium term.

The World Bank says Fiji’s economic growth decelerated sharply in 2019 to an estimated one percent, well below the prior projection of 3.4 percent and in marked contrast to the 3.5 percent expansion recorded in 2018.

It says the downturn in 2019, when the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade, reflected the synchronized slowdown in the global economy and Fiji’s main trading partners.

It was also driven by outcomes on the domestic front, including subdued consumer demand.

COVID-19 has already started affecting Fiji’s economy, particularly tourism, which is the country’s primary industry, with a combined direct and indirect contribution to GDP estimated at 38 percent.

