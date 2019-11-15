UN75 Community Day in Nadi praised

Vendors have praised the UN75 Community Day in Prince Charles Park saying the event will definitely generate economic activity for Nadi.

VotCity food seller and former flight attendant Sanjay Kumar says day 1 has been unbelievable and they are expecting more people from tomorrow.

“Yeah, it’s a good idea during this difficult time we vendors from VotCity got this chance to earn some extra money during this time and we would like to thank the UN for choosing Nadi as the location.”

Kumar says the event is one of its kind as there are a variety of booths for Fijians to access.

Manager Tanoa Hotel Nadi, Daniel Roy praised the event saying they had to bring in more people to work.

“With this initiative, the UN has put together we have been able to pull some of our staff that were not working at this stage to come back to the workforce and be able to cook for our guests who are coming in today.”

Roy says hotels and resorts who have been struggling during the past few months are certainly taking advantage of the community day.

Tomorrow the event will start at 9.30am with FBC also holding its concert later in the afternoon.