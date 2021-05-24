UN Women briefs Minister on key areas of work

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar was recently briefed on the work of UN Women in the country.

Most of the key projects are done in partnership with the Ministry.

Akbar met with the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country team, led by Representative for the Pacific Sandra Bernklau.

Collaborative work has included support towards ending violence against women and girls through the Pacific Partnership to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

This also supports the development of the Fiji National Action Plan.

Other key areas of collaboration include gender and protection in humanitarian action, women’s resilience to climate change and disasters, women’s economic empowerment, as well as technical support for gender data analysis.

Gender-responsive budgeting and ultimately working towards COVID-19 recovery for a more equal and sustainable future was also highlighted.

The Minister says there is groundbreaking work in the prevention of violence against all women and girls as well as gender analysis and assessment through the Fiji Country Gender Assessment Report.