UN urged to recognize Pacific concerns

United Nations Members States are being urged to support large Oceanic States within the Blue Pacific Continent, which have a profound connection to and reliance on the oceans.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad, made the comments at the UN 46th Plenary Meeting Oceans and the Law of the Sea.

Ambassador Prasad says with rising seas, Pacific Island states are facing the prospect of diminished territories, reduced exclusive economic zones and damaged homes and livelihoods through no fault of their own.

He adds, if not addressed, such sea-level rise could have devastating effects on regional development, health and even statehood.

Ambassador Prasad called on the UN to accept that oceanic states have asked for exactly the same protection in international law that is available to landlocked states that their borders are not reduced because of climate change.