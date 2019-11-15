UN to hold Community Event in Nadi

In an effort to attract business into Nadi and commemorative its 75th Anniversary, the United Nations will be holding a Community Day event at Prince Charles Park.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says the goal is to execute a high-impact initiative for the people in the Western Division as tens of thousands continue to struggle amidst the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is happening here on the 11th and 12th of December is significant here as its bringing different people together and that’s what the UN is about after all.”

Article continues after advertisement

Samarasinha says they are confident the UN75 Community Day event will boost economic activity and assist families in the West affected by the impacts of COVID.

Nadi Town Council CEO Craig Powell applauded the initiative by the UN.

“It’s a special event as it will bring together communities that have been impacted by COVID, we want to reach out to people and lift their spirits at a time we are really feeling it hard here and hope that from the exhibitions and shows people will have a lot of takeaways.”

The event will include a cultural culinary exchange, cultural art, storytelling, sports and essential service provider’s booth.

The theme for the commemoration of UN75, The future we want, the United Nations we need.