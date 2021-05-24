UN to focus on restoring livelihoods

The United Nations will now be focusing on improving the livelihoods of Fijians in the informal sector and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says Fijians in the informal sector are the most impacted as they do not benefit from the entitlements that people in the formal sector have.

Samarasinha says they are working with the government to bring more people into the formal sector.

“At the same time, to recognize the work that is being done by those in the informal sector, such as caregivers, as they are mostly women. We have paid particular attention in the last year and a half to those in the entertainment sector.”

The Resident Coordinator says fisheries and agriculture are two areas that are important for the UN.

Samarasinha says that in the future programs they will be looking at the blue economy.