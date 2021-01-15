Home

UN to continue advocating against climate change

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 19, 2021 5:50 am
UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha.

The United Nations will this year continue to advocate against climate change in the Pacific.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says countries in the Pacific deal with an existential crisis that is not caused by them.

Samarasinha says they will be advocating for access to financing and adaptation for Pacific countries.

“And by the way not just to advice the government we are working with the private sectors is really important whether it’s the airline industry or the hotels or the tourer operators or other businesses that work in the industry to make sure that we restart tourism in the most sustainable way.”

He says Fiji has been proactive in its climate change revolution and they’re looking at ways to restart tourism which will get the economy back on track.

