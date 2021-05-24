UN to continue advocating against climate change

The United Nations will continue to advocate against climate change in the Pacific, including Fiji this year.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says countries in the Pacific are dealing with an existential crisis that is not caused by them.

Samarasinha says that under the climate change rubric, they will also be dealing with disaster preparedness and response.

“Fiji has experienced TC Yasa, Ana and Harold in just a couple of years, and unfortunately, we know the next one is coming, so it’s only a question of when and not if. So disaster preparedness, disaster risk reduction linked in with adaptation to climate change.”

He says Fiji has been proactive in its climate change revolution.

Samarasinha says that along with mitigating the impacts of climate change, they will also be focusing on people and their livelihoods.